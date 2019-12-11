Tailored Brands Earnings: TLRD Stock Up 1% After Beating Q3 Estimates

Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD ) earnings for the men’s apparel retailer’s third quarter of 2019 have TLRD stock up in after-hours trading Wednesday. This is thanks to its Non-GAAP earnings per share of 53 cents. That’s above Wall Street’s estimate of 42 cents. Revenue of $729.48 million is also better than analysts’ estimates of $716.00 million.

Adjusted per-share earnings are down 47.52% from $1.01 in the third quarter of 2018.

Revenue is 2.96% lower than the $751.74 million reported during the same time last year.

Tailored Brands earnings also have operating income coming in at $45.54 million.

That’s a 39.51% drop from the company’s operating income of $75.28 million in Q3 2018.

TLRD reported a net loss for the quarter, which is worse than a net income from the same period of the year prior.

Dinesh Lathi, President and CEO of Tailored Brands, says this about the TLRD stock earnings.

“We are pleased to report third quarter comparable sales and adjusted earnings per share above our expectations. We delivered sequential comparable sales improvement at both Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, with a return to positive comparable sales at Jos. A. Bank.”

The Tailored Brands earnings report also includes its outlook for 2019. This has it expecting adjusted EPS between 97 cents and $1.02. This would have it missing Wall Street’s estimate of $1.10 per share.

TLRD stock was up close to 1% after markets closed on Wednesday. It was down 8.14% at the end of the day.

