Ulta Earnings: ULTA Stock Heads 10% Higher on Strong Q3 EPS Beat

Ulta (NASDAQ: ULTA ) earnings for the beauty products company’s third quarter of 2019 have ULTA stock heading higher in after-hours trading Thursday. This is due to its diluted per-share earnings of $2.25. That is well above Wall Street’s estimate of $2.13 for the quarter. Revenue of $1.68 billion is below analysts’ estimates of $1.69 billion but isn’t dragging down ULTA stock.

Diluted EPS is up 3.20% compared to $2.18 for the third quarter of 2018.

Revenue for the quarter is 7.90% higher than the $1.56 billion from the same time last year.

Operating income of $167.80 million is down close to 1% YoY from $169.20 million.

The Ulta earnings report also includes a net income of $129.70 million.

This is 1.14% lower than the $131.20 million reported in the same period of the year prior.

Mary Dillon, CEO of Ulta, says this about the ULTA stock earnings.

“Our differentiated model is winning in the marketplace. The Ulta Beauty team delivered another quarter of solid top-line performance, gross margin expansion, and EPS growth, despite the current challenges facing the U.S. cosmetics category.”

The Ulta earnings report also includes an update to its 2019 outlook. That includes a new diluted earnings per share guidance of $11.93 to $12.03. That puts the low end above Wall Street’s estimate of $11.92.

ULTA stock was up 9.92% after markets closed on Thursday. It closed out the day down 1.42%.

