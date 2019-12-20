Wawa Data Breach 2019: 13 Things for Wawa Customers to Know

Wawa data breach news is spreading after an announcement from company CEO Chris Gheysens concerning the matter.

Here’s what customers need to know about the Wawa data breach.

A data breach was discovered by the company on Dec. 10.

It was able to contain the data breach on Dec. 12.

The bad news for Wawa customers is that the breach was active since March 4, 2019.

Even more bad news about the Wawa data breach is that it may potentially include all locations.

The problem was present at the company’s locations but did not affect its ATMs.

According to the company, the malware behind the data breach was stealing customers’ information.

That includes their payment card numbers, such as for a debit or credit cards.

It also covers the expiration dates and names on those payment cards.

What wasn’t stolen were debit card PIN numbers, credit card CVV2 numbers, or other PIN numbers.

The data breach also doesn’t include driver’s license information from customers, either.

Due to the Wawa data breach, the company will be offering customers free credit monitoring and identity theft protection.

Wawa customers can call 1-844-386-9559 to learn more about thee offers.

The company is also advising customers to go over their accounts and order a credit report.

The Wawa CEO says this in his letter to customers.

“I apologize deeply to all of you, our friends and neighbors, for this incident. You are my top priority and are critically important to all of the nearly 37,000 associates at Wawa. We take this special relationship with you and the protection of your information very seriously.”

