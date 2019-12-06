Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Two Investing Legends Join Forces for One Night ONLY…

and reveal the massive market events that will shape 2020 — and what they recommend you do NOW with your money.

Tue, December 10 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here
Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Zoom Video Earnings: ZM Stock Zooms 9% Lower Despite Q3 Beat

Zoom Video Earnings: ZM Stock Zooms 9% Lower Despite Q3 Beat

ZM blew past EPS and revenue estimates for Q3

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Dec 6, 2019, 1:51 pm EST

Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) earnings for the communication company’s fiscal third quarter of 2020 have ZM stock falling on Friday. This is despite it beating out Wall Street’s estimate of 4 cents per share with adjusted EPS of 9 cents. Revenue of $166.59 million is also better than analysts’ estimates of $165.15 million for the quarter.

Zoom Video Earnings: ZM Stock Zooms 9% Lower Despite Q3 Beat
Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Lets’ take a look at what else went down in the Q3 Zoom Video earnings report.

  • Adjusted EPS is up 800% from the single penny reported in the same period of the year prior.
  • Revenue is 84.85% better than the $90.12 million from the fiscal third quarter of 2019.
  • Losses from operations of -$1.68 million are 58.49% wider YoY from -$1.06 million.
  • The Zoom Video earnings report includes a net profit, which is better than the net loss from the same time last year.

Compare Brokers

Eric Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom Video, says this about the ZM stock results.

“Our third quarter was another strong performance for Zoom. Our execution helped drive revenue growth of 85% with increased non-GAAP profitability year-over-year and free cash flow of $54.7 million.”

The Zoom Video earnings report also includes its fiscal 2020 outlook. Its guidance includes Adjusted per-share earnings of roughly 27 cents on revenue ranging from $609.00 million and $610.00 million. That stacks up well next to Wall Street’s estimates of 17 cents per share and $588.70 million. However, ZM stock is still down as investors sell.

ZM stock was down 8.96% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/12/zoom-video-earnings-drop-zm-stock-despite-beat/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?