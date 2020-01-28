Advanced Micro Devices Earnings: AMD Stock Falls 2% Despite Q4 Beat

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD ) earnings for the computer parts company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have AMD stock falling after markets closed Thursday. That’s despite its adjusted EPS of 32 cents and revenue of $2.13 billion. These both come in above Wall Street’s estimates of 31 cents per share and $2.11 billion.

Source: Hand Robot/Shutterstock.com

Let’s take a more thorough look at the most recent Advanced Micro Devices earnings report.

Adjusted earnings per share are up 300% from 8 cents in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue for the quarter is 50% higher than the $1.42 billion from the same time last year.

Operating income of $348 million is a 1,142.86% increase YoY from $28 million.

The Advanced Micro Devices earnings report also has net income coming in at $170 million.

That’s a 347.37% boost over the company’s net income of $38 million from the same period of the year prior.

Dr. Lisa Su, President and CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, says this about the AMD stock earnings report.

“2019 marked a significant milestone in our multi-year journey as we successfully launched and ramped the strongest product portfolio in our 50-year history. We delivered significant margin expansion and increased profitability as we gained market share with our Ryzen and EPYC processors.”

The Advanced Micro Devices earnings report includes guidance for 2020. It is expecting to see revenue for the year increase between 28% and 30% from 2019. Wall Street’s estimate is for revenue of $8.59 billion during the year.

AMD stock was down 2.47% in after-hours trading Tuesday. The stock closed out the day up 2.58%

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.