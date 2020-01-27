Beyond Meat News: BYND Stock Surges 5% on Denny’s Deal

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND ) news for Monday includes a Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN ) deal, and BYND is benefiting from it.

The deal between the two companies has the Beyond Burger coming to more locations. Denny’s will be selling the plant-based burger to customers at over 1,700 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

This Beyond Meat news comes after a test run at a single Denny’s location in Los Angeles. The restaurant chain notes that this expansion will allow it to better satisfy customers’ demand for a flexitarian diet.

John Dillon, Chief Brand Officer for Denny’s, says this about the Beyond Meat news.

“We were thrilled to be able to answer the call from our guests to add more plant-based protein options to our menu when we launched the Beyond Burger in Los Angeles at the end of last year. The positive response we received validated our decision to partner with Beyond Meat to introduce our guests to a plant-based option.”

Customers that want to try out the Beyond Meat burger from Denny’s will also have a great opportunity. The restaurant chain will be giving the burgers away for free with the order of a drink on Thursday. The offer will be available starting at 11:00 and will last until 10:00 p.m., or until the chain runs out of supplies.

BYND stock was up 4.78% and DENN stock was down 1.15% as of Monday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.