Capital One Earnings: COF Stock Up 2% on Q4 Report

Capital One (NYSE: COF ) earnings for the financial company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have COF stock up after markets closed on Tuesday. This is despite its earnings per share of $2.25. That’s below Wall Street’s estimate of $2.28. However, its revenue of $7.43 billion beats analysts’ estimate of $7.34 billion.

Diluted EPS is up 20.32% from $1.87 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue is sitting 5.99% higher than the $7.01 billion during the same time last year.

The Capital One earnings report also includes a net income of $1.18 billion.

That’s a 6.35% drop from the company’s net income of $1.26 billion in the same period of the year prior.

Richard Fairbank, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capital One, says this about the COF stock earnings report.

“In the fourth quarter and for the full year 2019, Capital One continued to post solid results as we invest to grow and to drive our digital transformation. As the many benefits from our technology transformation continue and increase, we are well positioned to succeed in a rapidly changing marketplace.”

The Capital One earnings report doesn’t include an outlook for the 2020 year. Even so, we know what Wall Street is expecting. That includes diluted per-share earnings of $11.84 and revenue of $29.95 billion.

COF stock was up 2.41% in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

