CES 2020: Hyundai, Uber Unveil Flying Taxi Prototype

CES 2020 is a crazy ride already, but now there’s an Uber (NYSE: UBER ) flying taxi being shown off.

The flying taxi from Uber is currently only a prototype, but it shows that the company is taking the endeavor seriously. If all goes well, the flying taxi could start showing up in cities as early as 2023. The introduction could result in vastly reduced travel times for passengers.

Of course, it isn’t actually Uber that is making the flying taxi. Instead, the company is working alongside Hyundai (OTCMKTS: HYMTF ) on the project. The new vehicle is currently under the name SA-1, but that will likely change when it leaves the prototype phase.

Eric Allison, the head of Uber Elevate, the platform that would make use of this flying taxi, told Digital Trends the following about the company’s plans.

“We’re not an aircraft manufacturing company, and we have no intention of becoming one. Our platform is becoming the operating system of cities around the world.”

Uber and Hyundai aren’t the only companies showing off interesting new vehicles at CES 2020. Sony (NYSE: SNE ) is also displaying a new concept car called the Vision-S. The vehicle is a bastion of new tech that may give an idea as to what the future of smart cars will be. You can learn more about it by following this link.

UBER stock closed out the day up 3.89%.

