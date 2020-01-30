Coca-Cola Earnings: KO Stock Pops 3% on Strong Sales

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO ) earnings for the soft drink company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have KO stock increasing on Thursday. That’s thanks to its adjusted per-share earnings of 44 cents, which matches Wall Street’s estimates. Revenue of $9.07 billion also beats out analysts’ estimates of $8.89 billion for the quarter.

Source: MAHATHIR MOHD YASIN / Shutterstock.com

Here’s a closer look at the most recent Coca-Cola earnings report.

Adjusted earnings per share match what was reported during the same time last year.

Revenue comes in 16.13% above the $7.81 billion reported in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating income of $2.16 billion is an 18.03% increase YoY from $1.83 billion.

The Coca-Cola earnings report also includes a net income of $2.07 billion.

That’s a 123.00% improvement from the company’s net income of $927 million from the same period of the year prior.

James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola, says this about the KO stock earnings report.

“We made good progress in 2019 by delivering on our financial commitments and growing in a more sustainable way. We continue to transform the organization to act with a growth mindset, which gives us confidence in our 2020 targets and our ability to create a better shared future for all of our stakeholders.”

The Coca-Cola earnings report also covers its outlook for the full year of 2020. This includes an adjusted EPS of roughly $2.25. That’s not too far off from Wall Street’s estimate of $2.26 for the year.

KO stock was up 2.89% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.