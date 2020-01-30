Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

9 Monster Microcaps for 2020

On February 5, Matt McCall will release his nine favorite high-growth-potential microcaps for rare 2,500% gains or more.

Wed, February 5 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here Free
Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Coca-Cola Earnings: KO Stock Pops 3% on Strong Sales

Coca-Cola Earnings: KO Stock Pops 3% on Strong Sales

KO matched EPS estimates for the quarter

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jan 30, 2020, 2:42 pm EST

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) earnings for the soft drink company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have KO stock increasing on Thursday. That’s thanks to its adjusted per-share earnings of 44 cents, which matches Wall Street’s estimates. Revenue of $9.07 billion also beats out analysts’ estimates of $8.89 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Earnings: KO Stock Pops 3% on Strong Sales
Source: MAHATHIR MOHD YASIN / Shutterstock.com

Here’s a closer look at the most recent Coca-Cola earnings report.

  • Adjusted earnings per share match what was reported during the same time last year.
  • Revenue comes in 16.13% above the $7.81 billion reported in the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Operating income of $2.16 billion is an 18.03% increase YoY from $1.83 billion.
  • The Coca-Cola earnings report also includes a net income of $2.07 billion.
  • That’s a 123.00% improvement from the company’s net income of $927 million from the same period of the year prior.

Compare Brokers

James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola, says this about the KO stock earnings report.

“We made good progress in 2019 by delivering on our financial commitments and growing in a more sustainable way. We continue to transform the organization to act with a growth mindset, which gives us confidence in our 2020 targets and our ability to create a better shared future for all of our stakeholders.”

The Coca-Cola earnings report also covers its outlook for the full year of 2020. This includes an adjusted EPS of roughly $2.25. That’s not too far off from Wall Street’s estimate of $2.26 for the year.

KO stock was up 2.89% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/01/coca-cola-earnings-bump-up-ko-stock/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?