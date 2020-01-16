CSX Earnings: CSX Stock Falls 3% After-Hours on Q4 Results

CSX (NASDAQ: CSX ) earnings for the railroad company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have CSX stock falling after-hours on Thursday. This is despite its diluted earnings per share coming in at 99 cents. That’s above Wall Street’s estimate of 97 cents. The problem is revenue of $2.89 billion. This is below analysts’ estimate of $2.92 billion for the quarter.

Here are some additional highlights from the most recent CSX earnings report.

Diluted EPS for the quarter is down 1.98% from $1.01 in the same period of the year prior.

Revenue is 7.96% worse than the $3.14 billion from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating income of $1.15 billion is 8% worse YoY compared to $1.25 billion.

The CSX earnings report also includes a net income of $771 million.

That’s an 8.54% decrease from the $843 million reported during the same time last year.

James Foote, President and CEO of CSX, has this to say about the CSX stock news.

“The railroad has never run better and we are delivering great service to our customers. What is really amazing is how our employees stepped up to produce efficiencies during tough

economic conditions.”

The CSX earnings report doesn’t include an outlook for 2020. Even so, we know what Wall Street wants to see. Analysts are looking for CSX to report per-share earnings of $4.32 on revenue of $11.99 billion during the year.

CSX stock was down 3.38% after markets closed on Thursday. The stock closed out the day up 2.33%.

