Johnson & Johnson Earnings: JNJ Stock Ticks Lower on Q4 Results

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ ) earnings for the medical device and consumer goods company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have JNJ stock down on Wednesday. That’s despite its adjusted per-share earnings of $1.88 beating Wall Street’s estimate of $1.87. However, its revenue of $20.75 billion doesn’t reach analysts’ estimates of $20.80 billion.

Now for a closer look at the most recent Johnson & Johnson earnings report.

JNJ adjusted EPS is down 4.57% from the $1.97 reported during the same time last year.

Revenue for the quarter is up 1.77% compared to $20.39 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The Johnson & Johnson earnings report also includes a net income of $4.01 billion.

This is a 31.91% boost from the company’s net income of $3.04 billion in the same period of the year prior.

Alex Gorsky, Chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson, says this about the JNJ stock earnings.

“As we enter into 2020 and this next decade, our strategic investments focused on advancing our pipelines and driving innovation across our entire product portfolio, position us well to deliver long-term sustainable growth and value to our shareholders.”

The Johnson & Johnson earnings report also includes its guidance for the full year of 2020. That has it expecting earnings per share between $8.95 and $9.10. This has the midpoint below Wall Street’s estimate of $9.10 for the year.

JNJ stock was down slightly as of Wednesday afternoon.

