Lion Air IPO? 10 Things for Potential Investors to Know

A Lion Air IPO may be in the works for the budget Indonesian travel company.

Here’s what investors need to know about the possible Lion Air IPO.

Recent rumors claim that Lion Air is planning a pre-marketing drive next week.

This will have it visiting various locations to gauge support for a possible IPO.

These places include Singapore, Hong Kong, America, Europe and more.

If all goes well, the company may launch an IPO sometime in the first quarter of 2020.

There currently isn’t a set goal for the Lion Air IPO, but the company wants to raise at least $500 million.

This information comes from three separate sources.

The sources are remaining anonymous due to the confidential nature of the information.

The finer details of a possible IPO are still unknown.

That includes how many shares it would offer and at what price.

It’s also still up in the air what market the company would trade on, or the stock ticker it would use.

Lion Air may not be a major player in the U.S. air travel industry, but it’s a name investors will likely remember. It’s the company that passengers were traveling with during the fatal Boeing (NYSE: BA ) 737 MAX crash in 2018. Boeing has been in trouble ever since this incident. Production for the Boeing 737 Max has dwindled as the company struggles to get regulatory approval to allow the jet back in the air.

