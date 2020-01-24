NextEra Energy Earnings: NEE Stock Ticks Higher Despite Q4 Miss

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE ) earnings for the energy company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have NEE stock up on Friday. That’s despite its adjusted EPS of $1.44 missing Wall Street’s estimate of $1.49. Revenue of $4.59 billion also falls short of analysts’ estimates of $4.63 billion.

Source: IgorGolovniov/Shutterstock.com

Let’s take a closer look at the most recent NextEra Energy earnings report.

Adjusted per-share earnings are down 3.36% from $1.49 during the same time last year.

Revenue is sitting 4.56% above the $4.39 billion reported in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating income of $878 million is a 20.90% drop YoY from $1.11 billion.

The NextEra Energy earnings report also includes a net income of $975 million.

That’s a 131% increase compared to the $422 million in net income from the same period of the year prior.

Jim Robo, Chairman and CEO of NextEra Energy, says this about the NEE stock earnings report.

“NextEra Energy’s performance in 2019 was strong both financially and operationally with outstanding execution on all of our initiatives. We achieved approximately 8.7% growth in adjusted earnings per share for the year and delivered a total shareholder return of approximately 43%, significantly outperforming both the S&P 500 and the S&P 500 Utilities Index.”

The NextEra Energy earnings report also has the company reiterating its guidance for 2020. This has it expecting adjusted earnings per share between $8.70 and $9.20. For comparison, Wall Street is looking for EPS of $9.07 during that year.

NEE stock was up .85% as of Friday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.