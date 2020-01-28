Ocugen Is a Bold Biotech Bet, But the Payoff Could Be Rich

Among the vast array of biotech stocks discussed in financial chat rooms and on message boards, Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN ) is definitely not the most popular one. In fact, it’s safe to say that most retail traders don’t have Ocugen stock on their watch lists at all.

Source: Shutterstock

I’d like to change that. Ocugen is developing a promising pipeline of pharmaceutical solutions to eye conditions that are, I believe, underserved by the medical community.

With the understanding that biotech stocks tend to be speculative and U.S. Food and Drug Administration decisions can quickly enrich or impoverish investors in this niche, I feel it’s worthwhile to explore OCGN stock as a potential addition to your biotech portfolio.

It All Started With a Merger

One of the main reasons that few traders are aware of OCGN is that it has only been listed on the Nasdaq exchange since September 2019. That’s when Ocugen merged with Histogenics, which had previously traded on the same exchange under the ticker HSGX. Afterwards, the new company emerged as Ocugen. The old Ocugen’s executive team took over the merged entity.

Shankar Musunuri, who serves as Ocugen’s chairman, chief executive officer and co-founder, noted the significance of the merger for stockholders.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for Ocugen, as a publicly traded company,” Musunuri said. “We believe shareholders will benefit from our broad pipeline, which includes OCU300, an orphan drug candidate for ocular graft versus host disease in Phase 3 clinical trials, our modifier gene therapy platform, and OCU400, our first gene therapy product with two distinct orphan drug designations for patients with inherited retinal diseases, and our retinal disease programs in wet age-related macular degeneration and retinitis pigmentosa.”

Unfortunately for shareholders who took an early position, the Ocugen stock price has declined sharply since the merger’s announcement. A glance at the chart reveals that OCGN was trading at $2.85 on Sept. 30. But the share price has dipped as low as 23 cents since then. And as of this writing it’s trading at 60 cents. In other words, it’s off of the lows but nowhere near the break-even point for early investors.

Is There Hope for the Biotech?

It remains to be seen whether OCGN can reclaim the $1.00 price point, not to mention its original issue price. Such is often the fate of those who dare to gamble on clinical-stage biotechs. It’s true that volatility and opportunity go hand in hand in this niche.

I hate to let my emotions inform my trading, but I’m really rooting for a full recovery. Ocugen’s flagship product, OCU300, is a needed source of encouragement for patients. There are currently “no FDA-approved products for the prevention or treatment of oGVHD [ocular graft versus host disease].” According to Ocugen it “develops in many patients following an allogeneic bone marrow transplant.”

Irrespective of the share price, I applaud Ocugen for addressing this largely unmet medical need. The fact that OCU300 is “the first and only program to receive Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for this indication” underscores Ocugen’s proactivity — and sadly, the medical community’s inactivity — in seeking real, viable solutions for debilitating eye conditions such as this.

Analysts Are Warming Up

Of course, ethical considerations aren’t enough to warrant owning OCGN shares. But H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth has evidently found sufficient reason to project a share-price turnaround. Thus, Ramakanth has assigned a “buy” rating on Ocugen stock along with a generous price objective of $1.25 per share.

Since Ocugen estimates that there are approximately 63,000 American oGVHD patients — and potentially 140,000 patient by 2030 — I can see why Ramakanth’s price target is so ambitious. The analyst also offers a glimpse into the future of a company with tremendous growth potential.

“Given the promising data generated so far, we believe that OCU300 Phase 3 study is likely to report a positive readout, which could be a major catalyst. Additionally, OCU300 is the first and only product candidate that has received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the FDA for oGVHD. We currently project OCU300 risk-adjusted revenues to reach $141M by 2030, growing from $5M in 2021.”

My Takeaway on OCGN Stock

I can’t imagine anyone (save a handful of heartless short sellers) wishing for further declines in Ocugen stock. Traders constantly say that hope is not an investing strategy, but I’m truly hoping that Ocugen succeeds in bringing its solutions to the market. As an added benefit, this medical success would enrich shareholders of this unduly battered biotech contender.

As of this writing, David Moadel did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.