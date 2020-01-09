PriceSmart Earnings: PSMT Stock Up on Q1 EPS Beat

PriceSmart (NASDAQ: PSMT ) earnings for the warehouse retailer’s fiscal first quarter of 2020 have PSMT stock up on Thursday. This is due to its earnings per share of 64 cents on revenue of $811.94 million. For comparison, Wall Street was estimating of 63 cents per share and $827.30 million.

Here are some additional highlights from the most recent PriceSmart earnings report.

EPS was 31.25% higher than the 48 cents from the fiscal first quarter of 2019.

Revenue is up 4.14% from $779.64 million during the same time last year.

Operating income of $30.71 million is a 24.48% increase YoY from $24.67 million.

The PriceSmart earnings report also has net income coming in at $19.71 million.

That’s a 34.91% improvement over the company’s net income of $14.61 million from the same period of the year prior.

It also notes that a total of 45 warehouse clubs were open during the quarter.

That’s better than the 41 warehouse clubs that were open during fiscal Q1 2019.

The company points out that its merchandise sales for the current quarter were hurt by foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

The PriceSmart earnings report for its fiscal first quarter of 2020 doesn’t include an update to its fiscal 2020 outlook. However, we do know Wall Street is expecting the company to bring in per-share earnings of $2.82 on revenue of $3.42 billion for the year.

PSMT stock was up slightly in after-hours trading on Thursday. The stock closed out the day down 1.48%.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.