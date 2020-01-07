Welcome

Sony CES 2020: 12 Things to Know About the Vision-S Electric Car

The Vision-S is currently only a concept car

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jan 7, 2020, 4:03 pm EST

Sony (NYSE:SNE) is causing a bit of a ruckus at CES 2020 by showing off its Vision-S electric car.

Here’s what to know about the Sony CES 2020 surprise announcement.

  • The car is only a concept right now and may never enter production.
  • It’s filled with loads of tech that shows how a smart car future may look.
  • That includes various sensors on the outside and inside of the Vision-S.
  • The sensors on the outside are able to handle safely driving the car for its passengers.
  • On the inside, sensors can monitor how closely a driver is paying attention to the road.
  • The Sony CES 2020 concept car can also look over facial expressions to make automatic adjustments, such as changing the temperature.
  • To go along with this is a robust entertainment experience.
  • That includes a panoramic monitor built into the dashboard, as well as separate screens for passengers in the back of the Vision-S.
  • Each of the seats in the Sony CES 2020 concept car also feature their own speakers.
  • Passengers can use these speakers individually so they can each listen to their own music.
  • While the Vision-S is exciting, it’s unlikely to come to the market.
  • Instead, the Sony CES 2020 reveal will likely act as an advertisement to other auto companies for its own systems.

SNE stock was up 1.58% as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

