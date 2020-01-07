Sony CES 2020: 12 Things to Know About the Vision-S Electric Car

Sony (NYSE: SNE ) is causing a bit of a ruckus at CES 2020 by showing off its Vision-S electric car.

Here’s what to know about the Sony CES 2020 surprise announcement.

The car is only a concept right now and may never enter production.

It’s filled with loads of tech that shows how a smart car future may look.

That includes various sensors on the outside and inside of the Vision-S.

The sensors on the outside are able to handle safely driving the car for its passengers.

On the inside, sensors can monitor how closely a driver is paying attention to the road.

The Sony CES 2020 concept car can also look over facial expressions to make automatic adjustments, such as changing the temperature.

To go along with this is a robust entertainment experience.

That includes a panoramic monitor built into the dashboard, as well as separate screens for passengers in the back of the Vision-S.

Each of the seats in the Sony CES 2020 concept car also feature their own speakers.

Passengers can use these speakers individually so they can each listen to their own music.

While the Vision-S is exciting, it’s unlikely to come to the market.

Instead, the Sony CES 2020 reveal will likely act as an advertisement to other auto companies for its own systems.

SNE stock was up 1.58% as of Tuesday afternoon.

