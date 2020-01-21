United Airlines Earnings: UAL Stock Gains Marginal Boost from Q4 Report

United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL ) earnings for the travel company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have UAL stock on the move after-hours Tuesday. The company reported adjusted diluted EPS of $2.67. That’s better than Wall Street’s estimate of $2.65 per share. Revenue of $10.89 billion also comes in above analysts’ estimate of $10.88 billion.

Adjusted diluted per-share earnings are up 10.79% from $2.41 in the same period of the year prior.

Revenue is 3.81% higher than the $10.49 billion from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating income of $861 million is a 35.59% increase YoY from $635 million.

The United Airlines earnings report also has net income coming in at $641 million.

That’s a 39.05% improvement from its net income of $461 million during the same time last year.

Oscar Munoz, CEO of United Airlines, says this about the UAL stock earnings report.

“2019 was a great year for our United team — highlighted by achieving our $11 to $13 adjusted EPS target a full year ahead of schedule. With a four-quarter streak of expanding profit margins, when all the results are in we expect our full year 2019 pre-tax margin growth to be the highest amongst our largest competitors.”

The United Airlines earnings report doesn’t include its outlook for 2020. Nevertheless, we know what Wall Street is looking for. That includes adjusted diluted earnings per share of $12.74 and revenue of $45.54 billion.

UAL stock was up slightly in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

