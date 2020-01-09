WD-40 Earnings: WDFC Stock Drops 6% on Q1 Miss

WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC ) earnings for the household products company’s fiscal first quarter of 2020 have WDFC stock down after markets closed on Thursday. This is due to its diluted per-share earnings of 88 cents and revenue of $98.56 million. These both come in below Wall Street’s estimates of 98 cents per share and $103.97 million.

Now for a closer look at the most recent WD-40 earnings report.

Diluted earnings per share are down 7.37% from 95 cents in the fiscal first quarter of 2019.

Revenue comes in 2.69% lower than the $101.28 million from the same time last year.

Operating income of $14.70 million is 10.37% worse YoY than $16.40 million.

The WD-40 earnings report also includes a net income of $12.19 million.

That’s an 8.21% drop from the company’s net income of $13.28 million from the same period of the year prior.

Garry Ridge, the Chairman and CEO of WD-40, has this to say about the WDFC stock earnings report.

“If you follow us quarter to quarter, you may not like our results this quarter. Our business is one in which fluctuations in the performance of our markets from quarter to quarter are not unusual. That’s why we don’t issue quarterly guidance and why we frequently caution investors not to follow us too closely quarter to quarter.”

While the WD-40 earnings report doesn’t include an outlook, we do know what Wall Street is expecting. That includes EPS of $4.79 on revenue of $444.08 million for 2020.

WDFC stock was down 5.64% after-hours Thursday. The stock closed out the day up 1.08%.

