Answers to Your Top 5 Crypto Questions

Wow.

I knew a lot of you were interested in cryptocurrencies, but the response from my 2020 Crypto Millionaire Summit has been through the roof. (You can still view it here.)

When I explained the massive catalyst that is just a few months away — and the life-changing gains that occurred the last two times this event happened — you and your fellow investors wanted to know more.

Not surprisingly, I’ve received a lot of questions, which I completely understand. Bitcoin has been around for 10 years now, but it’s still considered new and not well understood by a lot of people. And altcoins, which are a bigger opportunity, are even less known and understood.

I now realize just how many of you want in on the opportunity that’s directly ahead but are still a little hesitant. You’re researching cryptocurrencies and trying to learn more.

That’s smart. You should learn as much as you can about all your investments. You should ask as many questions as needed to understand where your hard-earned money is going and make sure you’re comfortable.

With that in mind, I want to take a moment today to answer a few of the most frequently asked crypto questions I’ve received in the last week …

Q: I don’t really understand the halvening you talk about. Can you please explain it?

Let me first remind everyone that the “halvening” — or “halving,” as it’s also called — is the big upcoming catalyst I just mentioned. It’s scheduled for May, and this is one appointment that won’t be rescheduled. It’s hard coded into bitcoin’s software. We know it’s coming. And yes … you really can make that much money.

Second, it may help to think of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as software programs. That’s really what they are. When you invest in bitcoin and cryptos, you are investing in some of the most valuable software ever created: the blockchain. This technology is transforming the financial industry, how we make transactions, and so much more.

Now, as far as the halvening itself is concerned, let me boil it all the way down to the basics for you. You don’t need to understand the whole concept of mining bitcoin and how it works. You don’t need to understand the rewards miners get. Here’s the key to it all:

In May, the supply of new bitcoins coming onto the market will get cut in half .

Basic economics tells us that reduced supply results in higher prices, especially in something with strong demand like bitcoin. Bitcoin’s own history verifies this, as the cryptocurrency surged in value after the first two halvenings.

Q: Even with bitcoin’s halvening, it sounds like you don’t think I should buy it. Why not?

Actually, that’s not what I’m saying. I absolutely think bitcoin will move much higher in the coming years. In fact, I’ve just written a special report called “Bitcoin $100,000: Digital Gold of the Future.”

Bitcoin at $100,000 would mean 1,000%+ gains from current prices.

I’d take that, and I’m guessing you would, too.

I own bitcoin myself. I’ve recommended it in my newsletters.

But I am also saying that newer class of cryptocurrencies called “altcoins” — alternatives to bitcoin — is an even better opportunity. Much bigger, based on history. I go into quite a bit of detail in the 2020 Crypto Millionaire Summit.

Q: It’s hard to see how I could really make 1,000,000% on my money. Is that even possible?

I can’t sit here and tell you that it will happen. No one can. But I can tell you that it’s happened before.

Some altcoins have done exponentially better than bitcoin following its halvenings. After bitcoin’s second halvening in 2016, an altcoin called verge shot up 1,362,400%. That would have turned $5,000 into $68 million in just 12 months.

I’ve been investing for nearly 20 years now and have enjoyed some big winners, including many 10-baggers. They’re cause for celebration, for sure. But a 13,600-bagger is out of this world.

Being more conservative, an altcoin called litecoin soared more than 7,000% after bitcoin’s first halvening in 2012.

It’s important to realize that altcoins aren’t “online fantasy money”… or a substitute for the dollar. They’re early stage ownership stakes in fast-growing software.

Q: Can I buy and sell cryptocurrencies through my brokerage account?

The number one question I receive from people interested in cryptocurrencies is how to buy and sell them.

This mega-trend is still in its early stages, so you cannot yet log into your online brokerage account and place a buy order for bitcoin. I believe you will be able to soon, but for now it requires a few additional steps.

But that’s okay. It’s actually a great thing when buying an investment requires a little more work. You know that extra work is keeping millions of people away from the opportunity … so you can get a much better deal … and set yourself up for much better profits.

There are a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges on the market, but the place to start is with one of the most widely available (in the U.S.) and easy-to-use exchanges: Coinbase. Coinbase allows you to purchase crypto with a credit or debit card or through a wire transfer, and it stores the crypto for you.

It’s definitely doable and worth a little extra effort given those potential returns. I’ve put together a special report for Ultimate Crypto members that walks them through the steps of setting up an account.

Q: Are all altcoins set to go up as much as you’ve described?

No, no, and no.

This is critical. If you take away one thing from this article, I hope it’s that you shouldn’t just go out and buy any altcoin and expect it to make you rich .

As with stocks, there are good cryptos and bad cryptos.

As with stocks, you need to be able to tell the difference between the two.

That’s why I teamed up with someone who knows the cryptocurrency market better than most people on the entire planet. Together, we created a proprietary 10-point system that grades altcoins. We identified the most important factors that predict future success and gigantic gains.

I’ll write more about our system soon, but it analyzes everything from the size of the potential market for particular cryptos … to the strength of the team behind it … to risk, and more.

Fortunately, there are some excellent opportunities out there ahead of the halvening in just four months. I’ve already recommended a few, and I’ll be releasing a new recommendation this Thursday — on January 16. You do not want to miss it.

I hope this helps answer some of your questions about cryptocurrencies, the halvening, and the opportunity directly ahead. Keep the questions coming. I want to make sure you have all the information you need about what is setting up to be another one of the fastest wealth-creation events in modern history.

