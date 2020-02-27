Anheuser-Busch Earnings: BUD Stock Sinks 8% on Q4 EPS & Revenue Miss

Anheuser-Busch (NYSE: BUD ) earnings for the alcohol company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have BUD stock taking a beating on Thursday. That’s due to its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 87 cents missing Wall Street’s estimate of $1.05. Its revenue of $13.33 billion also comes in below analysts’ estimates of $13.93 billion.

Adjusted EPS for the quarter comes in 25.64% lower than the $1.17 from the same time last year.

Revenue is down 3.34% from the $13.79 billion reported in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Its gross profit comes in at $8.07 billion, which is 7.56% below $8.73 billion during the same period of the year prior.

The Anheuser-Busch earnings report also includes a net income of $474 million.

That’s a 43.57% drop from the company’s net income of $840 million during the fourth quarter of the previous year.

“Our performance in 2019 was below our expectations, and we are not satisfied with the results. There were many successes, but we also faced many challenges. We understand that in order to reach our ambitious goals, we need to embrace these challenges head-on and transform them into opportunities for success.”

The Anheuser-Busch earnings report doesn’t include its 2020 outlook. Even so, we know what Wall Street expects. Analysts are looking for adjusted per-share earnings of $4.37 on revenue of $54.25 billion during the year.

BUD stock was down 8.31% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.