Herbalife Earnings: HLF Stock Heads 5% Higher on Q4 EPS Beat

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF ) earnings for the nutritional wellness company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have HLF stock on the rise after-hours Tuesday. This is after reporting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 74 cents on revenue of $1.22 billion. That stacks up well next to Wall Street’s estimates of 63 cents per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

Let’s take a more in-depth look at the most recent Herbalife earnings report.

Adjusted EPS for the quarter come in 17.46% higher than Q4 2018’s 63 cents.

Revenue is sitting 2.52% above the $1.19 billion reported in the same period of the year prior.

Operating income of $108.4 million is a 26.86% decrease year-over-year from $148.2 million.

The Herbalife earnings report also contains a net income of $56.7 million.

That’s a 15.95% increase over the $48.9 million from the same time last year.

Michael Johnson, departing chairman and CEO of Herbalife, had this to say about the Q4 HLF stock earnings:

“It has been an honor to serve and see the growth of this great company over the last 17 years. This growth and momentum continued in 2019 resulting in record volume points for the full year; and in the fourth quarter, nine of our top ten countries achieved net sales growth.”

The Herbalife earnings report doesn’t contain a 2020 guidance update. HLF attributes this to a possible negative impact from the coronavirus from China. The company says it will provide a guidance update when able.

HLF stock is up more than 5% after-hours Tuesday.

