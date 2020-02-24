Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Louis Navellier Is Making the Biggest Guarantee of His Career

Find Out Why on February 26

Wed, February 26 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here FREE
Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / HP Earnings: HPQ Stock Soars 5% Higher on Strong Q1 Beat

HP Earnings: HPQ Stock Soars 5% Higher on Strong Q1 Beat

HP also updates its 2020 outlook

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Feb 24, 2020, 4:56 pm EST

HP (NYSE:HPQ) earnings for the tech company’s fiscal first quarter of 2020 have HPQ stock heading higher after markets closed on Monday. That’s after reporting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 65 cents. This easily comes in above Wall Street’s estimate of 54 cents. However, the company’s revenue of $14.62 billion is just below analysts’ estimates of $14.63 billion.

HP Earnings: HPQ Stock Soars 5% Higher on Strong Q1 Beat
Source: Tomasz Wozniak / Shutterstock.com

Now, let’s look at some additional highlights from the most recent HP earnings report.

  • Adjusted EPS is up 25% from the 52 cents during the same period of the year prior.
  • Revenue for the quarter is sitting less than 1% lower compared to $14.71 billion during the fiscal first quarter of 2019.
  • Operating income of $865 million is an 6.59% drop YoY from $926 million.
  • The HP earnings report also has it bringing in a net income of $678 million.
  • This is a 15.57% decrease from its net income of $803 million for the same time last year.

Compare Brokers

Enrique Lores, President and CEO of HP, said this about the HPQ stock earnings report:

“Our Q1 results reflect a business that is strong and getting stronger. Our non-GAAP EPS growth of 25% was significantly above our guided range, driven by tremendous execution against our strategic priorities.”

The HP earnings report also contains an update to its fiscal 2020 outlook. This has it expecting adjusted EPS of $2.33 to $2.43 during the year. That’s great news for HPQ stock with Wall Street’s estimate being $2.31 per share.

HPQ stock was up 5.2% after-hours Monday after closing the day down 2.6%.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/02/hp-earnings-send-hpq-stock-soaring/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?