PepsiCo Earnings: PEP Stock Ticks Higher on Q4 Beat

PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP ) earnings for the soft drink and food company’s fourth quarter of 2019 has PEP stock fizzing up on Thursday. This comes after reporting adjusted per-share earnings of $1.45. That’s better than Wall Street’s estimate of $1.44 for the quarter. Also, its revenue of $20.64 billion is above analysts’ estimates of $20.27 billion.

Source: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Here’s a more thorough look at the most recent PepsiCo earnings report.

Adjusted earnings per share are down 2.69% from $1.49 during the same time last year.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 5.74% above the $19.52 billion from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating income of $2.70 billion is an 11.11% increase YoY from $2.43 billion.

The PepsiCo earnings report also has it bringing in a net income of $1.77 billion.

That’s a 74.16% drop compared to its net income of $6.85 billion from the same period of the year prior.

Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, says this about the Q4 PEP stock earnings.

“We are pleased with our performance for 2019 as we met or exceeded each of the financial goals we outlined at the beginning of the year. Our revenue growth accelerated for the full year as we embarked on our strategy to win with purpose by becoming Faster, Stronger, and Better.”

The PepsiCo earnings report also includes its outlook for the full year of 2020. This has it expecting adjusted EPS for the year to come in around $5.88. That doesn’t look so hot next to Wall Street’s estimate of $5.95 for the year.

PEP stock was up slightly as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.