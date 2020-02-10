Restaurant Brands Q4 Earnings: 5 Things for QSR Stock Investors to Know

Restaurant Brands (NYSE: QSR ) earnings for the restaurant holding company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have QSR stock on the move Monday. This is thanks to its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 75 cents. That comes in above analysts’ estimates of 73 cents. Revenue of $1.48 billion also beats analysts’ estimates of $1.46 billion.

Here’s what else is worth mentioning from the most recent Restaurant Brands earnings report.

Adjusted EPS is up 10.29% from 68 cents in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue is sitting 6.48% higher than the $1.39 billion from the same time last year.

Operating income of $511 million is roughly 1% lower YoY from $516 million.

The Restuarant Brands earnings report also has it bringing in a net income of $257 million.

That’s a 14.62% drop from the company’s net income of $301 million from the same period of the year prior.

Jose Cil, Chief Executive Officer of Restaurant Brands, says this about the QSR stock earnings.

“Burger King delivered its strongest year of restaurant growth in the last two decades. Popeyes launched an iconic Chicken Sandwich that has proven to be a game changer for the brand in every way. At Tim Hortons, our performance did not reflect the incredible power of our brand and it is clear that we have a large opportunity to refocus on our founding values and what has made us famous with our guests over the years, which will be the basis for our plan in 2020.”

The Restaurant Brands earnings report also includes dividend news for QSR investors. This will have it paying out a dividend of 52 cents per share for the first quarter of 2020.

QSR stock was up nearly 3% as of market close Monday afternoon.

