7 Things to Know About the Sprint / T-Mobile Merger

Sprint (NYSE: S ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS ) are moving forward with their merger following a ruling from a New York judge.

Here’s what investors need to know about the Sprint / T-Mobile merger.

With the court case out of the way, Sprint and T-Mobile say that they are ready to start the final requirements of the merger.

Before the deal can close, the two companies may have to deal with additional court cases.

Despite this, the ruling from the court puts the two companies in a positive position for the merger.

The court ruling notes that T-Mobile has been a “maverick” in the industry and will likely continue its pro-consumer practices after the merger.

One of the biggest advantages of the Sprint / T-Mobile merger is the growth of 5G wireless networks.

With their combined resources, the two companies are planning to introduce high-speed 5G networks to all customers.

That includes those living in rural areas that may not have access to such speeds as quickly as many other parts of the country.

John Legere, Chief Executive Officer of T-Mobile, says this about the court ruling clearing the Sprint / T-Mobile merger.

“Today was a huge victory for this merger … and now we are FINALLY able to focus on the last steps to get this merger done! We want to thank the Court for its thorough review of the facts we presented in our case. We’ve said it all along: the New T-Mobile will be a supercharged Un-carrier that is great for consumers and great for competition.”

TMUS stock was up 10.74% and S stock was up 73.65% as of Tuesday afternoon.

