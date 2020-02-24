This Bear Isn’t Convinced That Nio Stock Is a Buy in March

Today I’d like to discuss the outlook for Nio (NYSE: NIO ), the Chinese electric-vehicle maker. Over the past year, NIO stock price is down over 45%. It is currently hovering around $4.

Source: Carrie Fereday / Shutterstock.com

Much of Wall Street expects Nio management to report quarterly earnings in early March. However, that date may change. U.S.-based, publicly traded companies are required to file their quarterly 10-Q within 45 days of the end of their quarters. In the U.S., Nio stock is traded through American Depositary Receipts (ADR). Therefore, the filing requirement does not apply to Nio.

Given the current global nervousness over the potential economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak, especially in China, I would not be willing to commit any new capital to Nio stock — at least not before analyzing the company’s upcoming Q4 results.

What to Expect from Nio’s Q4 Earnings

Nio was founded in China in 2014. As a designer of premium electric vehicles (EVs), NIO is closely followed. At times, it has been touted as the Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) of China.

The group currently sells cars exclusively in China. Its main model is the ES8 (a seven-seater SUV). In addition to the ES8, the company has two other vehicles, the EP9 (a two-seater sports car) and the ES6 (a five-seater SUV).

On Dec. 30, 2019, it reported Q3 results that beat estimates. Revenue was $257 million, an increase of 25% YoY. The reported adjusted loss per share was 33 cents, less than the expected 41 cents and the prior-year quarter’s loss of $1.51.

Management reported that high demand for the ES6 model contributed to the improved results. Total deliveries in the quarter came at 4,799 units. 4,196 cars were the ES6 and 603 units were the ES8. A year ago, the total number for the same quarter had been 3,268 units.

Revenues from vehicle sales grew 21.5% YoY to $242.5 million. Other sales went up by 142.1% year YoY to $14.5 million.

However, vehicle margin was negative 6.8% vs. negative 4.3% in the same quarter of 2018.

Despite the quarterly beat, analysts noted that the car maker has been burning through a large amount of cash. Tremendous losses have been piling up.

Therefore when the company next reports earnings, the Street will look at not only the sales numbers and margin levels but also at the problematic balance sheet closely. Investors would also like to get a better appreciation for the company’s prospects of raising money during the year.

Chinese EV Market Is Facing Headwinds

China is now the largest EV market in the world. According to recent research led by Shiqi Ou of the National Transportation Research Center, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, “1.2 million plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs) were sold in China in 2018, standing for 56% of global PEV sales… Economic development is considered the most important driving force in the growth of vehicle market and is correlated with urbanization, as evidenced by the much faster growth of vehicle ownership in first-tier cities (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen).”

In 2010, the Chinese government started introducing a range of subsidies to promote the sales of electric cars. As a result EV sales have grown tenfold since 2014. Yet in 2019, China began to decrease the various subsidies in the EV market.

Indeed William Bin Li, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of NIO commented in the Q4 report that “the electric vehicle sector experienced substantial softness in the second half of 2019 after the reduction of EV subsidies in China.”

Now, amidst the worries over the coronavirus outbreak, we are beginning to get important updates regarding the state of the Chinese car manufacturing industry, supply chains, and EV sales. In January, not only the viral outbreak but also the country’s new year holiday contributed to factory closings.

On Feb 10, the group provided a January 2020 delivery update which gave a glimpse of the potential seriousness of the situation. It highlighted that “NIO delivered 1,598 vehicles in January 2020, 11.5% lower than the same month last year. This decrease was primarily due to the reduction in business days in January due to the comparatively earlier Chinese New Year holiday in 2020. The extended holiday due to the unfortunate outbreak of the novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China also affected our sales results..”

Bottomline on NIO Stock

Most investors would agree that we do not yet have the full economic picture on the demand and supply effects of the viral outbreak. But we can expect EV companies in China like Nio to be rather vulnerable during the current crisis.

Sales numbers issued by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed a more than 50% YoY decrease in EV sales in January. These numbers are expected to fall 30% in February. In the coming days we are likely to get further updates from China. And the numbers may add to the worry that companies like Nio will face important headwinds in 2020. Then many investors may decide to wait before they hit the “buy” button on Nio stock.

Are you also an investor who follows technical charts? If yes, then you may be interested to know that the Nio stock price may go below $3.

Between October 2019 and now, Nio shares have had an impressive run. In fact, in January, they saw a recent high of $5.65.

Do you currently hold any paper profits in the stock? If yes, then you may want to ring in the cash register soon.

Nio is still a relatively young company which has not yet grown into a sustainable operation. When will the company be able to overcome financing or even bankruptcy worries?

Meanwhile, if you are considering investing in the shares, I’d urge you to do further due diligence on the company. Just because the company has lost about half of its value in a year does not necessarily make it a bargain.

As of this writing, the author did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.