Western Union Earnings: WU Stock Falls 3% on Q4 Miss

Western Union (NYSE: WU ) earnings for the financial services company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have WU stock down after markets closed on Tuesday. This is due to its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 38 cents missing Wall Street’s estimate of 43 cents. Additionally, revenue of $1.31 billion also isn’t doing WU stock any favors by coming in below analysts’ estimates of $1.32 billion.

Source: DW labs Incorporated/Shutterstock.com

Here’s a more in-depth look at the most recent Western Union earnings report.

Adjusted per-share earnings are down 25.49% from the 51 cents reported in Q4 2018.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 6.43% lower than the $1.4 billion from the same time last year.

Operating income of $226.5 million is a 16.42% decline YoY from $271 million.

The Western Union earnings report also includes a net income of $135.4 million.

That’s a 36.16% drop compared to its net income of $212.1 million in the same period of the year prior.

Hikmet Ersek, CEO of Western Union, said this about the Q4 WU stock earnings report:

“I’m pleased with the progress of our business in the fourth quarter, as we continued to deliver strong digital growth and solid financial results. Importantly, we began implementing a number of initiatives from our new strategy and productivity program, and we start 2020 with good momentum for achieving the 2022 targets we laid out at our September investor day.”

The Western Union earnings report offers an outlook for the full year of 2020. This has it expecting adjusted EPS of $1.95 to $2.05. That has the midpoint above Wall Street’s estimate of $1.97 for the year.

WU stock was down about 3% after-hours Tuesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.