ADT Earnings: ADT Stock Falls 3% Following Dismal Q4 EPS

ADT (NYSE: ADT ) earnings for the home security company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have ADT stock down after-hours Thursday. This is due to its adjusted losses per share of -3 cents, which is nowhere close to Wall Street’s earnings per share (EPS) estimate of 23 cents. However, its revenue of $1.3 billion does beat out analysts’ estimates of $1.27 billion.

Source: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com

Here’s what else is worth mentioning from the most recent ADT earnings report.

Adjusted per-share losses are 25% better than the -4 cents from the same time last year.

Revenue for the quarter is sitting 9.24% higher than the $1.19 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating income of $64 million is up 481.82% year-over-year from $11 million.

The ADT earnings report also includes a net loss of -$72 million.

That’s a 51.7% improvement over the company’s net loss of -$149 million from the same period of the year prior.

Jim DeVries, president and CEO of ADT, said this about the ADT stock earnings:

“Strong fourth quarter results capped a successful year for ADT in which we demonstrated strong growth in revenue, earnings and cash flow while significantly expanding product offerings, investing in new technologies, and enhancing our customer offerings.”

The ADT earnings report also includes its outlook for the full year of 2020. This has it expecting revenue between $5 billion to $5.3 billion. Wall Street’s estimate is for revenue of $5.11 billion during the year.

ADT stock was down 2.71% after markets closed Thursday after ending the day down 7.4%.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.