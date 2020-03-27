Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Don’t quarantine your wealth. Do this instead…

On April 1, InvestorPlace analyst Matt McCall is revealing details about a little-known corner of the markets that could hand you a fortune during a bear market. To prove it, he’ll share the name of his #1 bear market stock.

Wed, April 1 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here Free
Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Altimmune Earnings: ALT Stock Tumbles 12% on FY Miss

Altimmune Earnings: ALT Stock Tumbles 12% on FY Miss

ALT missed EPS and revenue estimates

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Mar 27, 2020, 4:09 pm EDT

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) earnings for the fiscal year of 2019 have ALT stock taking a dive on Friday. That’s due to the biopharmaceutical company’s adjusted full-year losses per share of $1.60. This is worse than Wall Street’s estimate of -$1.52. Its revenue of $5.8 million also didn’t reach analysts’ estimates of $5.98 million.

Altimmune Earnings: ALT Stock Tumbles 12% on FY Miss
Source: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Here are some additional highlights from the most recent Altimmune earnings report.

  • Adjusted per-share losses are 89.5% better than the -$15.16 from the previous fiscal year.
  • Revenue comes in 43.85% lower compared to $10.33 million for the fiscal full year of 2018.
  • Operating loss of -$21.5 million is a 49.9% improvement year-over-year from -$42.8 million.
  • The Altimmune earnings report also includes a net loss of -$20.5 million.
  • This is 47.6% better than the -$39.2 million reported during the prior fiscal year.

Compare Brokers

Vipin K. Garg, Ph.D., president and CEO of Altimmune, said this about the ALT stock earnings report.

“2019 was a productive year for the Company with the acquisition of ALT-801, a supplemental award for the development of NasoShield from BARDA, and the advancement of ALT-702 as a preclinical program. However, we all find ourselves in a very different world in 2020 with the COVID-19 global pandemic causing substantial disruption to many of our lives.”

The Altimmune earnings report doesn’t include its outlook for fiscal 2020, but that’s not much of a surprise at this point. Many companies are withholding their guidance in light of the coronavirus from China.

ALT stock was down 12.3% when markets closed on Friday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/03/altimmune-earnings-drop-alt-stock/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?