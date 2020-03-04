American Eagle Earnings: AEO Stock Rising 7% on Strong Q4 Results

American Eagle (NYSE: AEO ) earnings for the clothing retailer’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have AEO stock taking flight after-hours Wednesday. This is due to its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 37 cents beating out Wall Street’s estimate of 36 cents. Its revenue of $1.31 billion also helps by coming in above analysts’ estimates of $1.27 billion.

Here are some additional highlights from the most recent American Eagle earnings report.

Adjusted per-share earnings are down 13.95% from 43 cents during the same time last year.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 5.6% higher compared to $1.24 billion in fiscal Q4 2018.

Operating income of $476,000 is a 99.5% drop year-over-year from $101.4 million.

The American Eagle earnings report also includes a net income of $4.76 million.

That’s a 93.8% decrease from the company’s net income of $76.17 million from the same period of the year prior.

Jay Schottenstein, chairman and CEO of American Eagle, said this about the AEO stock earnings.

” “Although we faced some challenges in 2019, we made good progress on our strategic growth pillars, posting record revenues. We saw strong customer engagement and positive traffic across brands and channels. Aerie delivered exceptional growth, led by its unique brand positioning and strong customer connection, and has significant runway ahead.”

The American Eagle earnings report also includes its outlook for the fiscal first quarter of 2020. This has it expecting adjusted EPS ranging from 20 cents to 22 cents. Wall Street’s estimate is for adjusted EPS of 21 cents during the quarter.

AEO stock was up 7% after markets closed Wednesday.

