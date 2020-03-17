Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Emergency 2020 Stock Market Briefing

Tonight at 7 p.m. ET, InvestorPlace analyst Matt McCall will address the impact of the coronavirus on stocks… what lies ahead for the markets… and the #1 thing you should be doing with your money NOW.

Tue, March 17 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here Free
Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Blue Apron News: Why APRN Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Blue Apron News: Why APRN Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Temporary restaurant closings are a good thing for APRN stock

By Nick Clarkson Mar 17, 2020, 12:58 pm EDT

Recent news updates regarding the coronavirus from China has Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) stock heading higher on Tuesday.

Blue Apron News: Why APRN Stock Is Skyrocketing Today
Source: Roman Tiraspolsky / Shutterstock.com

An increasing number of bars and restaurants in U.S. cities are closing due to the global pandemic and the desire for more social distancing. In fact, nine governors currently have enacted some sort of restriction in their respective state. While most restaurants still have permission to offer delivery or carryout, the moves will still cut into the number of people patronizing the restaurants for the time being.

Furthermore, growing numbers of consumers are being asked to work from home due to fears about coronavirus possible spreading through their workplaces and beyond. In turn, these people will likely not be going outdoors unless it’s completely necessary.

Enter Blue Apron. This company was one of the pioneers in the meal kit delivery business. It ships the materials you need to create home-cooked meals, directly to your home. The danger of coronavirus contamination is limited mostly to the time the delivery person is actually at your door.

That said, investors are betting on Blue Apron to have substantial gains in this situation. Shares of APRN stock are skyrocketing on Tuesday, clawing their way from under $4 at the close yesterday to well over $5 in midday trading on Tuesday.

And the stock price could go even higher if more states and/or cities shut the doors on more restaurants, and more people are stuck home with the time to make their food in the evening.

So far today, APRN stock is up almost 40%.

Nick Clarkson is a Web Editor at InvestorPlace. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/03/blue-apron-news-why-aprn-stock-skyrocketing/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?