Build-A-Bear Workshop Earnings: 4 Things for BBW Stock Investors to Know About Q4

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW ) earnings for the company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 are taking the stuffing out of BBW stock. That’s even after its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 40 cents beat out Wall Street’s estimate of 27 cents per share. Additionally, it’s revenue of $104.58 million also comes in above analysts’ estimates of $103.29 million.

Source: QualityHD/Shutterstock.com

Here’s what else is worth mentioning from the most recent Build-A-Bear Workshop earnings report.

Adjusted per-share earnings are a switch from adjusted losses per share of -5 cents in fiscal Q4 2018.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 3% higher than the $101.53 million from the same period of the year prior.

The Build-A-Bear Workshop earnings report also has it bringing in a net income of $6.16 million.

That’s much better than the company’s net loss of -$10.42 million reported during the same time last year.

Sharon Price John, president and CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop, had this to say about the BBW stock earnings report:

“During the fourth quarter, we saw a positive shift in retail traffic and sales leading into Christmas, which then carried over into the post-holiday period with our data indicating that Build-A-Bear outpaced national traffic trends over that time.”

The Build-A-Bear Workshop doesn’t include the company’s guidance for fiscal 2020. It was originally planning to provide specific numbers, but is choosing not to in light of the coronavirus from China spreading.

BBW stock was down 9.7% as of Wednesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.