Carnival Earnings: CCL Stock Rallies Despite Q3 Miss

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL ) earnings for the first quarter of 2020 have CCL stock rising on Tuesday afternoon. This comes after reported revenue of $4.8 billion slightly beat Wall Street’s estimate of $4.7 billion. However, the cruise shop company’s reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 22 cents is under analysts’ expectations of adjusted per-share earnings of 27 cents for the quarter.

Here is what else is worth mentioning from the most recent Carnival earnings report.

Adjusted EPS was down 55.1% from 49 cents during Q4 2018.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 2.13% higher compared to $4.7 billion during the same time last year.

The Carnival earnings report also includes a net income of $150 million.

That’s 55.62% better than $338 million from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Furthermore, here is some important information from the Carnival earnings report:

“The impact of COVID-19 on the first quarter 2020 net loss is approximately $0.23 per share, which includes cancelled voyages and other voyage disruptions. … Other previously disclosed voyage disruptions, noted during the Corporation’s December earnings conference call, also impacted first quarter 2020 results by approximately $0.12 per share.”

The Carnival earnings report does not include guidance, but we know what Wall Street is looking for. Analyst expectations for fiscal year 2020 are for EPS of $2.43 on revenues of $19.01 billion.

CCL stock was up more than 15% as of Tuesday afternoon.

