Gilead’s Cash and the Coronavirus Make GILD Stock Look Cheap

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD ) stock opened for trade March 30 as one of the strongest equities around.

Source: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

At a price of $75 per share it trades at around 18 times earnings, close to the average S&P 500 stock. But unlike most companies, this drug maker looks good for those earnings. It’s due to report May 6 with $1.44 per share of net income expected, on revenue of $5.4 billion. This makes its 68 cent per share dividend, yielding 3.7%, look affordable.

What has let Gilead score a 17% gain so far in 2020 is hope that its remdesivir, originally created as a treatment for the Ebola virus, could stop Covid-19. Phase 3 studies are already underway, and it may be able to get the drug to market even before those are done.

Catalysts for GILD Stock Go Beyond the Virus

Don’t expect a “coronavirus cure” to be a major earnings catalyst. Gilead has already turned down “orphan” status for the drug, wary of political pushback.

Remdesivir is a general antiviral candidate. Gilead CEO Daniel O’Day has said his company “will work to ensure affordability and access” if it’s approved. It has already been given to over 1,000 patients.

Scientists seeking to offer hope specifically mention remdesivir when discussing cures for Covid-19. But that’s not the only drug in Gilead’s pipeline. The company is working on JAK-1 inhibitors, which block the Janus kinase family of enzymes and treat autoimmune diseases. There are also over a dozen cancer drugs in the pipeline.

Gilead’s existing drugs brought in revenue of nearly $22.4 billion in 2019, and almost $5.4 billion of that went to the net income line.

Remdesivir, Remdesivir, Remdesivir

Regardless of Gilead’s promising pipeline, it’s remdesivir that is drawing investor attention right now. It keeps the stock’s price high even while the average S&P 500 stock is down over 21% this year.

Remdesivir mimics a genetic building block needed for a virus to replicate, but it adds an unusual molecular group that blocks the action. Unfortunately a Phase 3 study of the drug against Ebola, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, found it less effective than two other drugs.

What remdesivir does have is pre-clinical data against MERS and SARS, two viruses that have a lot in common with Covid-19. The drug was given to a Washington man who had just come from Wuhan, then the center of the infection, and he improved. But his viral levels were already declining when he got the drug. Chinese doctors have also been trialing the drug with patients showing mild or moderate symptoms.

O’Day insists Gilead should have a preliminary idea on safety and efficacy by the end of April. He says the company is investing hundreds of millions of dollars to scale up production if given the all-clear by regulators.

Initial reports the company will charge up to $1,000 per course may be premature. O’Day is simply dampening investors’ expectations.

The Bottom Line on Gilead Stock

You don’t have to believe that remdesivir is the “magic bullet” against the coronavirus to be interested in owning GILD stock.

Gilead is best-known for Sovaldi, which worked against hepatitis C. Gilead pushed prices on that drug to their limit, as much as $84,000 per treatment, then combined it with other drugs to create Harvoni. But revenue from hepatitis C cures began dropping as early as 2017.

Gilead has since been on an acquisition binge. Most recently it agreed to pay $4.9 billion for Forty Seven (NASDAQ: FTSV ), a cancer drug company. It still had nearly $25 billion in cash and short-term investments at the end of 2019. It will still have about $20 billion left after buying Forty Seven.

Cash means Gilead may be among the best-armed drug companies around, not just against the coronavirus, but against any other promising drug seeking a way to market.

Dana Blankenhorn has been a financial and technology journalist since 1978. He is the author of the environmental thriller Bridget O’Flynn and the Bear, available at the Amazon Kindle store. Follow him on Twitter at @danablankenhorn. As of this writing he owned no shares in companies mentioned in this story.