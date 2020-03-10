Cloudera Earnings: CLDR Stock Surges 13% on Surprise Profit

Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR ) earnings for fiscal fourth quarter of 2020 have CLDR stock soaring after-hours Tuesday. That’s thanks to its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 4 cents beating out Wall Street’s estimate of -3 cents. The data engineering software company’s revenue of $211.72 million also blows past analysts’ estimates of $201.79 million.

Now, let’s take a more in-depth look at the most recent Cloudera earnings report.

Adjusted per-share earnings are much better than adjusted losses per share of -15 cents from the same time last year.

Revenue for the quarter is sitting 46.5% higher than the $144.52 million during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating loss of -$64.44 million is a 25.91% improvement year-over-year from -$86.97 million.

The Cloudera earnings report also has it bringing in a net loss of -$64.29 million.

That’s a 24.83% narrower net loss than the -$85.52 million reported during the same period of the year prior.

Rob Bearden, CEO of Cloudera, said this about the CLDR stock earnings report:

“We continue to execute well, delivering another strong quarter in Q4 on financial and operational metrics. I am especially pleased that we’re seeing strong interest in CDP, with many customers across our base building plans for CDP Public Cloud adoption.”

The Cloudera earnings report also includes its outlook for fiscal 2021. This has it expecting adjusted earnings per share between 25 cents and 29 cents on revenue ranging from $860 million to $880 million. Wall Street is looking for adjusted loss per share of -1 cent on revenue of $864.76 million.

CLDR stock was up 13.12% after markets closed on Tuesday.

