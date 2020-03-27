Coronavirus 2020: 9 ‘Essential’ Businesses That May Surprise You

As the coronavirus 2020 outbreak continues many states are only allowing essential businesses to continue operations, but what exactly is an essential business? The answer may surprise you.

Source: Ratana21 / Shutterstock.com

There are some businesses that are obviously essential. That includes things such as grocery stores and pharmacies. It’s also worth noting that restaurants are also considered essential businesses since they provide people with food. It should come as no surprise that gas stations also make the cut.

Then there are other essential businesses that may come as a bit of a surprise. Check out the following gallery to see what counts as an essential business as the coronavirus from China spreads. Also, don’t forget these vary from state to state.

Coronavirus 2020 Essential Businesses — Liquor Stores

Source: 8th.creator/Shutterstock.com

Buying alcohol during the coronavirus pandemic may not seem like a necessity to some, but that’s the case according to some states that have shut down. That includes Illinois, Colorado, and others.

Coronavirus 2020 Essential Businesses — Marijuana Dispensaries

Source: Shutterstock

On that same note, marijuana dispensaries are also allowed to stay open during the outbreak. This allows them to sell marijuana for both medical and recreational uses. States allowing this include Alaska, Illinois, and Colorado.

Coronavirus 2020 Essential Businesses — Gun Shops

Source: Shutterstock

The list of strange essential businesses continues with gun shops. It’s worth pointing out that these aren’t considered essential in every state under lockdown, but Illinois, Ohio and Texas leaders seem to think so.

Coronavirus 2020 Essential Businesses — Auto Shops

Source: James R. Martin / Shutterstock.com

Allowing auto shops to stay open during the coronavirus outbreak makes sure that people who have to work can still get repairs done for their cars. That includes many states allowing parts and repair shops to continue operations.

Coronavirus 2020 Essential Businesses — Bike Shops

Source: Africa Studio/Shutterstock.com

New York and New Jersey are continuing to allow bicycle shops to run during the coronavirus outbreak. They weren’t going to originally, but residents complained that cycling was an important mode of transportation to help avoid the virus.

Coronavirus 2020 Essential Businesses — Construction Companies

Source: Shutterstock

This is another case that varies by state, but construction companies are still working during the outbreak. Some employees have expressed views that they aren’t essential, but that doesn’t mean the work stops.

Coronavirus 2020 Essential Businesses — Convenience Stores

Source: Dean Drobot/Shutterstock.com

Some of the stay-at-home orders allow convenience stores to keep operating during the outbreak. This has resulted in some store owners determining for themselves if they count as essential, such as a flower shop in North Carolina that’s keeping its doors open.

Coronavirus 2020 Essential Businesses — Golf Courses

Source: sattahipbeach/Shutterstock.com

The vague wording of close orders is allowing many businesses to stay open. Golf courses in Ohio are a prime example of this and they are seeing a surge of customers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus 2020 Essential Businesses — Craft Stores

Source: Bruce VanLoon/Shutterstock.com

Anyone still looking to buy crafts can do so during the outbreak. That’s because businesses like Micheals and Jo-Ann are still operating as essential stores. However, that’s only in some states as others are more strict with their shutdown orders.

These are far from the only surprising essential businesses that are staying open during the coronavirus 2020 spread. The lack of clear orders are allowing many stores to remain open, while others are closing down. That may change if the spread of the virus gets worse over the next few months.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.