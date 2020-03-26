FactSet Earnings: FDS Stock Soars 7% on Q2 Topper

FactSet (NYSE: FDS ) earnings for the financial data and software company’s fiscal second quarter of 2020 have FDS stock taking off on Thursday. That’s thanks to its adjusted earnings per share of $2.55, which is better than Wall Street’s estimate of $2.49. However, its revenue of $369.78 million is below analysts’ estimates of $370.08 million.

Adjusted EPS is up 5.37% compared to $2.42 during the same time last year.

Revenue comes in 4.19% higher than the $354.9 million reported in fiscal Q2 2019.

Operating income of $106.26 million is a 2.24% decrease year-over-year from $108.69 million.

The FactSet earnings report also has it bringing in a net income of $88.69 million.

That’s a 4.71% increase compared to its net income of $84.7 million in the same period of the year prior.

Phil Snow, Chief Executive Officer of FactSet, said the following about the FDS stock earnings.

“We performed well in our second quarter and continued to execute successfully against our three-year investment plan. I am most proud, however, of the way the FactSet community has united to support its members and our clients during this challenging period. While we proceed with caution for the remainder of the year due to the heightened impact and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, our commitment to our team and our clients remains absolute.”

The FactSet earnings report also includes its fiscal 2020 outlook. This has it expecting adjusted per-share earnings between $9.85 and $10.15 on revenue of $1.49 billion and $1.50 billion. Wall Street’s estimate is for adjusted EPS of $10.02 on revenue of $1.49 billion.

FDS stock was up 7.18% as of Thursday afternoon.

