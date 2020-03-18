Five Below Earnings: FIVE Stock Soars 6% After Beating Q4 Estimates

Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE ) earnings for fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have FIVE stock up after-hours Wednesday. This is due to its diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 beating out Wall Street’s estimate of $1.94. The retail company’s revenue of $687.13 million also comes in above analysts’ estimates of $687.05 million.

Diluted EPS for the quarter is up 23.9% from $1.59 during the same time last year.

Revenue comes in 14.01% higher than the $602.68 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating income of $144.1 million is a 23.68% increase year-over-year from $116.51 million.

The Five Below earnings report also includes a net income of $110.37 million.

That’s a 23.65% jump from the company’s net income of $89.26 million from the same period of the year prior.

Joel Anderson, president and CEO of Five Below, said this about the FIVE stock earnings report:

““Our fourth quarter results were in line with the revised expectations announced in conjunction with our holiday sales release. With six new store openings in the fourth quarter, we were very pleased to complete our planned 150 new stores, and achieve fourth quarter earnings growth of nearly 24%.”

The Five Below earnings report doesn’t include the company’s guidance for fiscal 2020. This is due to the ongoing effects of the coronavirus from China.

FIVE stock was up 6.36% after-hours Wednesday but closed out the day down 16.55%.

