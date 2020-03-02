JD.com Earnings: JD Stock Jumps 13% on Q4 Beat

JD.com’s (NASDAQ: JD ) earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 have JD stock soaring Monday. That comes after reporting revenue of 170.68 billion yuan, which is above Wall Street’s estimate of 166.72 billion yuan. China’s e-commerce giant also reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 0.54 yuan, while analysts’ were expecting adjusted per-share earnings of 0.44 yuan.

The following is what else is worth mentioning from the most recent JD.com earnings report.

Revenue for the quarter is up 26.6% compared to 134.83 billion yuan during the same time last year.

Operating income of 529.55 million yuan is a major switch year-over-year from operating loss of 938.9 million yuan.

The JD.com earnings report also includes a net income of 3.55 billion yuan.

That’s much better than the company’s net loss of -4.88 billion yuan from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Richard Liu, Chairman and CEO of JD.com, said this about the JD stock earnings report:

“We achieved robust top-line growth for the fourth quarter as Chinese consumers increasingly associate the JD brand with trust and reliability. We also saw strong customer growth, especially in China’s lower-tier cities, driven by innovative marketing, superior product selection and better customer service.”

The JD.com earnings report includes guidance for Q1 of 2020, where the company expects net revenues “to grow at least 10% compared with the first quarter of 2019.” However, the company stated that these expectations are “subject to change” due to the effects of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Wall Street is expecting adjusted EPS of 1.56 yuan on revenue of 137.32 billion yuan for Q1 2020.

JD stock was up 13% as of Monday afternoon.

As of this writing, Nick Clarkson did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.