Jeff Clark’s Market Minute: 15 Minutes From a Bear Market

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on March 2, 2020 via Jeff Clark’s Delta Report.

The bull market dodged a bullet on Friday.

With just 15 minutes to go before the close of trading, the S&P 500 was at 2880. It was down 98 points on the day and down 457 points for the week. And, it was looking to close the month of February below its 20-month exponential moving average (EMA) line.

That would have been a big deal.

Longtime readers know I use the 20-month EMA as the defining line between bull and bear markets. If the S&P 500 is trading above the line at the end of any given month, then the stock market is bullish. But, if it ends the month below the line, then the bear is in charge.

Some last-minute buying on Friday afternoon saved the bull.

Somehow, someway, buyers rode to the rescue and rallied the S&P 500 by 74 points in the last 15 minutes of the trading day on Friday. That’s a remarkable move – 74 points! It’s even more remarkable considering it happened at the end of a brutal week, where buyers had stayed away for the previous four days.

Here’s the long-term chart of the S&P 500 plotted along with its 20-month EMA…

You can see how the decisive breaks of the 20-month EMA led to the nasty bear markets that started in late 2000 and

early 2008. You can also see how the S&P finished February just above its 20-month EMA.

So, the bull is still alive… at least for now. That’s thanks to the sudden buying that hit the market in the final minutes of Friday afternoon.

Technical conditions are so remarkably oversold right now that we’re soon likely to get a sharp and sudden rally that lasts for several days. That’ll put some distance between the S&P and its 20-month EMA… and most investors will breathe a sigh of relief.

But, keep an eye on this chart towards the end of the month. A decisive close below the line will tell us this old bull market has finally ended.

Best regards and good trading,

Jeff Clark

