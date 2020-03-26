Lululemon Earnings: LULU Stock Dips 2% on Q4 EPS Miss

Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU ) earnings for the company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have LULU stock falling after-hours Thursday. That’s due to its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.85. This is well below Wall Street’s estimate of $2.24 per share for the quarter. However, its revenue of $1.4 billion is better than analysts’ estimates of $1.38 billion.

Here’s what else is worth mentioning from the most recent Lululemon earnings report.

Adjusted per-share earnings are the same as they were during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue comes in 19.66% higher than the $1.17 billion from the same period of the year prior.

Operating income of $416.49 million is a 25.67% increase year-over-year from $331.42 million.

The Lululemon earnings report also includes a net income of $298.02 million.

That’s a 36.41% jump over the company’s net income of $218.47 million from the same time last year.

Calvin McDonald, chief executive officer of Lululemon, said this about the LULU stock earnings:

“2019 was a strong year for lululemon, as our teams executed against our Power of Three growth plan. We are now navigating an extraordinary environment, which is currently impacting our business. The strength of our brand and strong financial position will help us manage through the day-to-day, while continuing to effectively plan for and invest in our future.”

There’s no fiscal 2020 guidance in the most recent Lululemon earnings report. The company isn’t providing one due to the effects of the coronavirus from China.

LULU stock was down 1.89% as of Thursday afternoon.

