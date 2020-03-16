OpGen (OPGN) Stock Skyrockets 128% on Rapid Coronavirus Test Kit News

OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN ) news for Monday includes OPGN stock taking off following an update on test kits for the coronavirus from China.

An OpGen news release reveals that Curetis is now offering paid testing kits for the new coronavirus. The testing kits come from Curetis’ strategic partner BGI, which is based out of Shenzhen, China.

These kits already got approval from Chinese authorities earlier this year. They also got CE-IVD certified on February 28, 2020 to follow European regulations. The kits allow doctors to test for the coronavirus via nasopharyngeal swabs and bronchoalveolar lavage fluid.

The OpGEN news release notes that Curetis will be offering these coronavirus test kits to doctors in Europe via the company’s distribution network. The kits will also come directly from the company itself in countries where it doesn’t have a distribution network.

Evan Jones, Chairman & CEO of OpGen, said this about the OPGN stock news.

“We commend both Curetis and BGI Group for swiftly bringing this important product to market in a time of greatest need. As Covid-19 spreads across the globe, rapid testing technologies will be critical to the containment and ultimate treatment of the outbreak in Europe and beyond”

OpGen and Curetis are currently in the process of a merger that started Sept. 4, 2019. The deal isn’t closed yet and the two are continuing to act as separate companies at this time.

OPGN stock was up 128.11% as of Monday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.