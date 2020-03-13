Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Emergency 2020 Stock Market Briefing

On March 17, InvestorPlace analyst Matt McCall will address the impact of the coronavirus on stocks… what lies ahead for the markets… and the #1 thing you should be doing with your money NOW.

Tue, March 17 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here Free
Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Tilray News: Why TLRY Stock Is Tanking 33% Today

Tilray News: Why TLRY Stock Is Tanking 33% Today

TLRY has a new offering for investors

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Mar 13, 2020, 3:57 pm EDT

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) news for Friday concerning a new offering from the marijuana company has TLRY stock taking a beating.

Tilray News: Why TLRY Stock Is Tanking 33% Today
Source: Jarretera / Shutterstock.com

The new registered offering from the company has a total value of $90.4 million. That comes from it 11,750,000 shares of Class 2 common stock at a price of $4.76. The shares also include warrants to purchase 19,000,000 shares of the stock.

Tilray notes that it is the sole seller of these shares. It also points out that the warrants have a six-month wait period before investors can make use of them. The price on the warrants is $5.95 per share. The warrants have a five-year term after being issued.

According to the Tilray news release, the company is planning to use the funds from the offering for general purposes. It expects the deal to close next Tuesday, so long as the customary closing conditions are met. Canaccord Genuity is serving as the only book-running manager for the offering.

It’s worth pointing out that the per-share price in the offering is below the stock’s closing price on Thursday. Shares of TLRY stock were trading at $5.95 when the stock market closed on Thursday.

Tilray hasn’t been doing so hot the last couple of years. Its shares reached a peak of $148.30 back in October 2018, but have been on a steady decline since then.

TLRY stock was down 32.97% as of Friday afternoon. The shares are also down 63.72% since the start of the year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/03/tilray-news-hits-tlry-stock/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?