Trip.com Earnings: TCOM Stock Up 2% on Q4 Beat

Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM ) earnings for the travel company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have TCOM stock up after-hours Wednesday. This follows its adjusted earnings per share of 1.94 yuan, which is above Wall Street’s estimate of 0.82 yuan. Its revenue of $8.34 billion yuan also beats out analysts’ estimates of $8.27 billion yuan.

Now, let’s take a more thorough look at the most recent Trip.com earnings report.

Adjusted per-share earnings are up 115.56% from 0.90 yuan in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue for the quarter is sitting 9.88% higher than the 7.59 billion yuan in the same period of the year prior.

Operating income of 580 million yuan is a positive change year-over-year from an operating loss of -189 million yuan.

The Trip.com earnings report also includes a net income of 1.99 billion yuan.

That’s much better than the company’s net loss of -1.24 billion yuan during the same time last year.

James Liang, Executive Chairman of Trip.com, said this about the TCOM stock earnings report.

“Despite a challenging beginning in 2020, we are confident of the underlying fundamentals of the Chinese economy, and continue to feel excited about the opportunities globally as well. During the recent novel coronavirus outbreak, we took immediate actions to take care of our customers and partners, while taking on necessary financial impact in the near term.”

The Trip.com earnings report also includes an update for its fiscal 2020 outlook. This has it expecting net revenue to decrease by approximately 45% to 50% year-over-year in fiscal Q1 2020. It attributes this to the coronavirus from China.

TCOM stock was up 1.76% after-hours Wednesday and was down 6.36% when the markets closed.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.