Williams-Sonoma Earnings: WSM Stock Up 4% on Q4 Beat

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM ) earnings for fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have WSM stock up after markets closed on Wednesday. This comes after reporting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13. That’s above Wall Street’s estimate of $2.05 for the quarter. The home furnishing retailers’ revenue of $1.84 billion also beats out analysts’ estimates of $1.82 billion.

Source: designs by Jack / Shutterstock.com

Now for a more in-depth look at the most recent Williams-Sonoma earnings report.

Adjusted per-share earnings are up 1.43% compared to $2.10 during the same period of the year prior.

Revenue for the quarter comes in roughly the same as it was in fiscal Q4 2018.

Operating income of $203.69 million is a 1.41% increase year-over-year from $200.85 million.

The Williams-Sonoma earnings report also has it bringing in a net income of $166.05 million.

This is 6.9% better than the company’s net income of $155.34 million reported for the same time last year.

Laura Alber, president and CEO of Williams-Sonoma, said this of the WSM stock earnings:

“2019 was an outstanding year for our company. We delivered a strong holiday season, outpacing the industry with comparable brand revenue growth of 7.6% in the fourth quarter. West Elm outperformed with a comp of 13.9%, the Pottery Barn brands’ resurgence continued with a combined comp of 7.1%, and the Williams Sonoma brand returned to growth with a comp of 3.3%.”

The Williams-Sonoma earnings report doesn’t include an outlook for fiscal 2020. According to the company, it is suspending its guidance due to the effects of the coronavirus from China.

WSM stock was up 4.04% after-hours Wednesday but was down 12.52% at the close of the day.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.