Carnival Cruises Stock Sinks 8% on Extended Cancellations

Carnival Cruises (NYSE: CCL ) stock is falling Monday on news that it is extending cruise cancellations.

The cruise line company made this accountment via its Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) account. The Tweet from the company reveals that it is canceling all cruises through June 26, 2020. It plans to start up again on June 27.

The news dropping Carnival Cruises stock doesn’t stop there. The company also says that it is canceling all seasonal itineraries out of New York for this summer and fall through the end of the year.

With the canceled cruises, the company is offering refunds to customers that have been affected by the change. These customers are receiving emails with instructions about how to obtain their refunds.

It’s worth pointing out that the link in these emails may be the quickest way for customers to obtain their refunds. The company says that its call centers are currently seeing heavy traffic and there are delays because of that.

Here’s how some Twitter users are reacting to the news hitting Carnival Cruises stock.

“Are refunds being issued from March yet er what? I have a letter saying 10 business days and I haven’t seen my refund yet.”

“When you start sailing again, I start sailing again… Be good to your excellent employees though… they are what makes you awesome.”

Can’t wait for this to be over. We have a trip planned for December but we want to go on another one before then. Saving my Covid check for another cruise.”

CCL stock was down 8.37% as of Monday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.