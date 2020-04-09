The Coronavirus Consumer: 10 Best Selling Products Online Today

The coronavirus consumer has a different taste that is causing a change for the best selling products online. Visual Capitalist is tracking these sales and the biggest surprise is that toilet paper doesn’t even make it into the top 10.

Source: William Potter/Shutterstock.com

Here are the online products with the fastest sales growth in March 2020 compared to March 2019.

Disposable Gloves — Sales are up 670%. Bread Machines — Sales are up 652%. Cough & Cold — Sales are up 535%. Soups — Sales are up 397%. Dried Grains & Rice — Sales are up 386% Packaged Foods — Sales are up 377%. Fruit Cups — Sales are up 326%. Weight Training — Sales are up 307%. Milk & Cream — Sales are up 279%. Dishwashing Supplies — Sales are up 275%.

With these changes, it’s clear that the coronavirus consumer is switching priorities and altering the best selling products online. Since the coronavirus from China is still on the rise, it will be interesting to see how these trends change over the next few months.

It’s also worth pointing out that it isn’t just positive changes for the best selling products online. There are also plenty of products that are seeing a decline in sales due to the coronavirus. That only makes sense as customers focus on necessities over niceties. You can follow this link to learn more about the products people aren’t buying online during this pandemic.

There’s also plenty of other data to dive into from the Visual Capitalist report. Fell free to check it out at this link.

