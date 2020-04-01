National Gas Prices Average Falls Below $2

The national gas prices average in the U.S. has finally dropped down below $2 per gallon, and that’s no April Fools joke!
This has the national gas prices average sitting at $1.98 for Regular Unleaded. Mid-Grade, Premium and Diesel are still above $2 per gallon at $2.37, $2.63 and $2.59, respectively. However, E85 is the lowest at $1.79 a gallon.
While the national gas prices average is below $2, that doesn’t mean all states are down that low. States on the west side of the U.S. are still stuck with gas prices above $2 per gallon. California is especially bad with its average gas price of $3.02 a gallon.
Many of the states near the Great Lakes, as well as some in the midwest, are seeing gas prices that come in well below $2 a gallon. Wisconsin currently has the lowest prices in the country at just $1.53 a gallon on average.
Here’s a state-by-state breakdown of gas prices for April 1, as collected from AAA.
- Alaska — $2.482
- Alabama — $1.772
- Arkansas — $1.713
- Arizona — $2.437
- California — $3.023
- Colorado — $1.958
- Connecticut — $2.135
- Delaware — $1.908
- Florida — $1.942
- Georgia — $1.816
- Hawaii — $3.357
- Iowa — $1.753
- Idaho — $2.316
- Illinois — $2.016
- Indiana — $1.693
- Kansas — $1.741
- Kentucky — $1.661
- Louisiana — $1.809
- Massachusetts — $2.090
- Maryland — $2.014
- Maine — $1.906
- Michigan — $1.683
- Minnesota — $1.829
- Missouri — $1.725
- Mississippi — $1.704
- Montana — $2.025
- North Carolina — $1.814
- North Dakota — $1.814
- Nebraska — $1.889
- New Hampshire — $2.017
- New Jersey — $2.176
- New Mexico — $1.943
- Nevada — $2.618
- New York — $2.326
- Ohio — $1.621
- Oklahoma — $1.540
- Oregon — $2.691
- Pennsylvania — $2.201
- Rhode Island — $2.098
- South Carolina — $1.742
- South Dakota — $1.926
- Tennessee — $1.742
- Texas — $1.720
- Utah — $2.326
- Virginia — $1.832
- Vermont — $2.094
- Washington — $2.742
- Wisconsin — $1.539
- West Virginia — $1.939
- Wyoming — $2.167
The falling national gas prices average comes as more drivers stay inside due to the coronavirus from China. With the outbreak still in full swing, it doesn’t look like prices will be heading back higher anytime soon. In fact, we may even see prices continue to fall.
