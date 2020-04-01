National Gas Prices Average Falls Below $2

The national gas prices average in the U.S. has finally dropped down below $2 per gallon, and that’s no April Fools joke!

This has the national gas prices average sitting at $1.98 for Regular Unleaded. Mid-Grade, Premium and Diesel are still above $2 per gallon at $2.37, $2.63 and $2.59, respectively. However, E85 is the lowest at $1.79 a gallon.

While the national gas prices average is below $2, that doesn’t mean all states are down that low. States on the west side of the U.S. are still stuck with gas prices above $2 per gallon. California is especially bad with its average gas price of $3.02 a gallon.

Many of the states near the Great Lakes, as well as some in the midwest, are seeing gas prices that come in well below $2 a gallon. Wisconsin currently has the lowest prices in the country at just $1.53 a gallon on average.

Here’s a state-by-state breakdown of gas prices for April 1, as collected from AAA.

Alaska — $2.482

— $2.482 Alabama — $1.772

— $1.772 Arkansas — $1.713

— $1.713 Arizona — $2.437

— $2.437 California — $3.023

— $3.023 Colorado — $1.958

— $1.958 Connecticut — $2.135

— $2.135 Delaware — $1.908

— $1.908 Florida — $1.942

— $1.942 Georgia — $1.816

— $1.816 Hawaii — $3.357

— $3.357 Iowa — $1.753

— $1.753 Idaho — $2.316

— $2.316 Illinois — $2.016

— $2.016 Indiana — $1.693

— $1.693 Kansas — $1.741

— $1.741 Kentucky — $1.661

— $1.661 Louisiana — $1.809

— $1.809 Massachusetts — $2.090

— $2.090 Maryland — $2.014

— $2.014 Maine — $1.906

— $1.906 Michigan — $1.683

— $1.683 Minnesota — $1.829

— $1.829 Missouri — $1.725

— $1.725 Mississippi — $1.704

Montana — $2.025

— $2.025 North Carolina — $1.814

— $1.814 North Dakota — $1.814

— $1.814 Nebraska — $1.889

— $1.889 New Hampshire — $2.017

— $2.017 New Jersey — $2.176

— $2.176 New Mexico — $1.943

— $1.943 Nevada — $2.618

— $2.618 New York — $2.326

— $2.326 Ohio — $1.621

— $1.621 Oklahoma — $1.540

— $1.540 Oregon — $2.691

— $2.691 Pennsylvania — $2.201

— $2.201 Rhode Island — $2.098

— $2.098 South Carolina — $1.742

— $1.742 South Dakota — $1.926

— $1.926 Tennessee — $1.742

— $1.742 Texas — $1.720

— $1.720 Utah — $2.326

— $2.326 Virginia — $1.832

— $1.832 Vermont — $2.094

— $2.094 Washington — $2.742

— $2.742 Wisconsin — $1.539

— $1.539 West Virginia — $1.939

— $1.939 Wyoming — $2.167

The falling national gas prices average comes as more drivers stay inside due to the coronavirus from China. With the outbreak still in full swing, it doesn’t look like prices will be heading back higher anytime soon. In fact, we may even see prices continue to fall.

