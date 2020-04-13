Nautilus Stock Surges 29% on Strong Post-Pandemic Forecast

Nautilus (NYSE: NLS ) stock is on the rise Monday as analysts have strong expectations for the home fitness company.

Source: New_World/Shutterstock.com

The general consensus among analysts is that Nautilus is working toward a recovery that could result in a strong performance for 2020. That includes losses per share of -35 cents on revenue of $334 million.

It’s worth noting that the previous consensus from analysts’ wasn’t this positive. This saw the four covering Nautilus stock expecting per-share losses of -49 cents on revenue of $298 million, reports Yahoo Finance.

Another bit of news worth noting is a new consensus price target for NLS stock. This has analysts expecting an average price target of $4.75 per share. For comparison, that’s 26.67% higher than the $3.75 closing price on Friday.

The estimates and price target for Nautilus stock makes sense. The company recently announced some preliminary first-quarter 2020 results. That includes Direct Segment revenue of $47 million and Retail Segments revenue of $46 million.

Nautilus says that the strong performance during the quarter is due to more customers placing orders for at-home workout equipment. That makes sense with the coronavirus from Chain spread. Lockdown orders are keeping people out of gyms and other public places. To get around that, more people are ordering equipment so they can stick to their routines during the pandemic.

Nautilus also warns that while movement is positive in Q1, that doesn’t mean it will continue into the test of the year.

NLS stock was up 29.07% as of Monday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.