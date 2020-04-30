Never Count Apple Stock Out, Even While It’s in a Storm

Over the past two months, we’ve been hit with one bad headline after another regarding the novel coronavirus. Just recently, the Congressional Budget Office released data that unemployment could rise to as much as 16% and then will stay there at 10% through till the end of 2021. Add to that the imminent flood of business bankruptcies, and you have the perfect cocktail for an incredibly depressing business cycle.

Source: NYC Russ / Shutterstock.com

But in the midst of all this, there is some good news that underlines that we may be on the road to recovery. After a slew of recovery packages and several states re-opening, U.S. stock markets have rallied in the past three weeks, with the S&P 500 index up by 27%, and the Nasdaq Composite index up by 17%, since hitting four-year lows in late March. However, many blue-chip stocks continue to trade significantly below the highs seen before the pandemic. One such stock is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ).

Apple stock is up by 27% in the past month, but it’s still trading considerably lower than its February high of more than $327. With the company’s second-quarter earnings just around the corner, the market doesn’t seem overly optimistic at this point. However, what people don’t realize is that Apple is an all-weather stock, and although there are some challenges, it’s a stock that should always be in your portfolio.

First, a Word on Earnings

One of the main reasons why analysts are a bit wary of Apple stock at the moment is that after a long time at the top, the company is seemingly going to drop a negative earnings report. In February, Apple management announced that it would not be meeting their revenue goals due to the pandemic. Chinese manufacturing units and stores came under fire after the virus broke and severely hampered the company’s returns.

However, things seem to be looking up, at least in China. Since February, all of 42 Apple stores in China have been re-opened along with its Foxconn factory, signaling a potential return to normality.

But elsewhere, the situation appears to be bleak, especially in the United States, where the crisis has spiraled out of control. It’s common for Apple’s revenue to fluctuate from quarter to quarter, but it did expect revenues to be somewhere between $63 to $67 billion for the upcoming quarter. However, the analyst estimates are significantly below that number at $56 billion, which represents a 3.5% decline from the year-ago period. Again, these are just estimates and are subject to change, but there is a consensus that the company’s revenues will decline.

Revenue Catalysts for the Future

Looking past its temporary challenges, one of the primary reasons for investors to be optimistic about Apple is due to two of its fastest-growing segments, namely services and the wearables, home and accessories division.

Perhaps the most critical catalyst for the company is its services segment, which accounts for roughly 18% of its revenues. The services segment includes revenues from Apple Music, Apple Care, Apple News+ and Apple TV+. Services revenue grew by 16.5% during 2019, even though corporate revenue fell by 2% in the year. Currently, the services segment operates at a better gross margin than its hardware business. The gross margins for the company’s hardware business were 32% in FY 2019, while the gross margins for the services business were twice as high at 64%. With social distancing and people sheltering at home, Apple’s service revenue is likely to witness a boost during the pandemic.

Then we have Apple’s wearables, home and accessories business, which accounts for roughly 10% of the company revenues. The segment includes revenues from products such as the Apple Watch, AirPods and Home Pods. The segment grew by an explosive 41% for the year and is on course to become a $100 billion business, according to analysts. The combined share of both segments is likely to have a staggering impact on Apple’s future business direction.

Finally, its flagship iPhone is not hitting the sack either. In fact, iPhone revenue’s jumped 8% year over year, and the latest iPhone 11 was the top-selling model each week in the past quarter.

Is Apple Overvalued?

A sizeable number of analysts believe that Apple’s stock is overvalued. Tech investor Paul Meeks talked about Apple’s dangerous position late last year when he stated that based on his model, the stock was at least $100 overvalued.

Currently, the trailing-twelve-months price-to-earnings ratio for the company is 22.35, which is at least 30% more than the median ratio in the hardware industry. The company’s PEG ratio, which is the price-earnings ratio divided by its long-term earnings growth rate is 2.2. This is 37% higher than the median in the hardware industry. The discounted cash flow model (DCF) can help us in estimating what the company’s stock price should be currently. The current cost of the capital for the company is 6.94%, while Wall Street’s five year growth forecast is 12.4%. The DCF calculation is as follows:

PV 0 = FCF 0 (1+G)/ K-G

= $63,970 (1+12.4%)/ 6.94%-12.4%

= $72,542/ 5.46%

= $1,328,608

=$1,328,608/4,569 (Calculation In Millions)

= $291

My calculations suggest that the stock has a slight upside to its current price of $281.85 per share, so it’s certainly not overvalued by my standards.

Bottom Line on Apple Stock

Apple’s second-quarter earnings might be a downer, but as history suggests, the company is likely to bounce back from the crisis. The company’s fast-growing services and wearables, home and accessories segments are likely to lead a resurgence in the coming months. Furthermore, with the release of the iPhone 12 looming, the company can expect to make considerable profits in the latter half of the year. However, the stock is not a bargain currently; therefore, it’s best to add a small percentage of the stock to your portfolio and add on to your position if shares fall further.

As of this writing, Muslim Farooque did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.